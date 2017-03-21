Un jeu qui ne sera pas fantomatique sur MSX !

Publié le par Dr Floyd

Voici un nouveau jeu MSX 1 en cours de développement qui a retenu mon attention : Ghost de
Francisco Tellez de Meneses (qui a déjà réalisé ce jeu sur Steam). Même si ça semble classique (genre "Metroidvania"), la réalisation est vraiment très très propre et fait penser à un peu haut de gamme de la grande époque Konami ! On attend la version finale pour cet été, une version cartouche semble prévue.

erikrom 21/03/2017 21:33

ma parole mais c'est un maze of galious futuriste , a moi , a moi