The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Android ?

Publié le par Dr Floyd

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Android ?

Un succès dingue pour Zelda sur Switch.... Un succès dingue pour Pokemon Go sur Smartphone....  Il fallait donc s'y attendre : Nintendo devrait mixer tout ça et sortir un Zelda pour vos téléphones de kéké afin d'engranger un max de brousoufs ! C'est The Wall Street Journal qui le dit selon les infos de leur espion Takashi Mochizuki.

The Legend of Zelda Breath Android (ou iOS ?) devrait sortir en fin d'année, ou début 2018, développé avec DeNa, avec une réalisation qui pourrait être proche de la 3DS que de la Switch. Bref, on s'en tape des jeux Nintendo sur ce support, mais il fallait quand même le dire.

Nintendo Developing 'The Legend of Zelda' Smartphone Game

Nintendo Developing 'The Legend of Zelda' Smartphone Game

TOKYO-Nintendo Co. plans to offer its game "The Legend of Zelda" for smartphones, people familiar with the matter said, the latest step by the Kyoto company to expand its mobile-games lineup ...

https://www.wsj.com/articles/nintendo-developing-the-legend-of-zelda-smartphone-game-1494820189

Publié dans NEWS

Vous aimerez aussi :

GTA Vice City Pinball par Erikrom2 !
GTA Vice City Pinball par Erikrom2 !
Vivement la fin de l'été !
Vivement la fin de l'été !
SEGA plus fort que toi... en 2020 ?
SEGA plus fort que toi... en 2020 ?
Polybius, Jeff Minter cherche des emmerdes avec la CIA ?
Polybius, Jeff Minter cherche des emmerdes avec la CIA ?

Commenter cet article

Grebz 15/05/2017 23:09

On s'en tape, on s'en tape...
Le nombre de joueurs potentiels sur smartphone est immensément plus élevé sur smartphones que sur consoles. Il y a beaucoup plus de joueurs sur smartphones que sur consoles et le potentiel de développement des smartphones est beaucoup plus important.
Perso, moi je n'aime pas Zelda, donc oui, je m'en tape aussi, et je ne joue quasiment jamais sur smartphone (un petit tower defense de temps en temps et c'est tout). Mais le monde des joueurs de jeux vidéo ne se résume pas aux consoles, ni même aux PC, n'en déplaise aux partisans de ces outils. Le snobisme (ou l'élitisme), c'est bien, mais ça n'empêche pas le reste du monde d'exister.