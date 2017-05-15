The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Android ?
Un succès dingue pour Zelda sur Switch.... Un succès dingue pour Pokemon Go sur Smartphone.... Il fallait donc s'y attendre : Nintendo devrait mixer tout ça et sortir un Zelda pour vos téléphones de kéké afin d'engranger un max de brousoufs ! C'est The Wall Street Journal qui le dit selon les infos de leur espion Takashi Mochizuki.
The Legend of Zelda Breath Android (ou iOS ?) devrait sortir en fin d'année, ou début 2018, développé avec DeNa, avec une réalisation qui pourrait être proche de la 3DS que de la Switch. Bref, on s'en tape des jeux Nintendo sur ce support, mais il fallait quand même le dire.
Nintendo Developing 'The Legend of Zelda' Smartphone Game
TOKYO-Nintendo Co. plans to offer its game "The Legend of Zelda" for smartphones, people familiar with the matter said, the latest step by the Kyoto company to expand its mobile-games lineup ...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/nintendo-developing-the-legend-of-zelda-smartphone-game-1494820189