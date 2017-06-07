Les insectes de l'espace de retour sur C64
Galencia est un remake Commodore 64 "work in progress" du fabuleux jeu d'arcade Galaga. Le jeu est développé par un certain Jay Aldred, et serait terminé à 30%. Le truc sympa c'est que cette version ne cherche pas à imiter totalement le jeu original mais s'adapte au C64 (écran large, musique typée C64). Du beau travail !
Galencia - Work in progress - Commodore 64 (C64) Forum
Wow, the 1 channel ingame music really raises the bar and is a piece of art. Much needed new breeze in the game scene if I may say so. I don't think you need an artist since you made some great ...
http://www.lemon64.com/forum/viewtopic.php?t=64421&postdays=0&postorder=asc&start=0