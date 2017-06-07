Les insectes de l'espace de retour sur C64

Galencia est un remake Commodore 64 "work in progress" du fabuleux jeu d'arcade Galaga. Le jeu est développé par un certain Jay Aldred, et serait terminé à 30%. Le truc sympa c'est que cette version ne cherche pas à imiter totalement le jeu original mais s'adapte au C64 (écran large, musique typée C64). Du beau travail !

