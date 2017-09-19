Blazko le Barjo n'en a pas fini par les Nazis !
Vus êtes prêt pour incarner à nouveau B.J. Blazkowicz, dit "Blazko le Barjo", le dernier espoir pour libérer l'humanité de l'empire Nazi ? On verra ça le 27 octobre sur PS4, XOne et PC ! Flop, Bethesda Softworks nous balance un nouveau trailer ! Sans oublier qu'une version Switch est prévue !
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | Available 10.27.17
Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ is the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed first-person shooter, Wolfenstein®: The New Order™ developed by the award-winning studio Machin...