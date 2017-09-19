Blazko le Barjo n'en a pas fini par les Nazis !

Publié le par Dr Floyd

Blazko le Barjo n'en a pas fini par les Nazis !

Vus êtes prêt pour incarner à nouveau B.J. Blazkowicz, dit "Blazko le Barjo", le dernier espoir pour libérer l'humanité de l'empire Nazi ? On verra ça le 27 octobre sur PS4, XOne et PC ! Flop, Bethesda Softworks nous balance un nouveau trailer ! Sans oublier qu'une version Switch est prévue !

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | Available 10.27.17

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus | Available 10.27.17

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ is the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed first-person shooter, Wolfenstein®: The New Order™ developed by the award-winning studio Machin...

https://wolfenstein.bethesda.net/

Publié dans NEWS

Vous aimerez aussi :

L'âge d'or du jeu vidéo en bouquin !
L'âge d'or du jeu vidéo en bouquin !
WRC 7 est enfin sorti !!!
WRC 7 est enfin sorti !!!
La Switch va t-elle bouffer la PS4 et la XOne ?
La Switch va t-elle bouffer la PS4 et la XOne ?
Un petit Nintendo Direct pour se lever du bon pied !
Un petit Nintendo Direct pour se lever du bon pied !

Commenter cet article