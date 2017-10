Draconian, l'Atari 2600 plus fort que la Xbox One X

Draconian (2600) - Page 20 - Homebrew Discussion

Page 20 of 21 - Draconian (2600) - posted in Homebrew Discussion: Are you trying to kill Al? One of the benefits of Melody boards is Al can build all the carts, then flash the programs on them ...

http://atariage.com/forums/topic/225044-draconian-2600/page-20